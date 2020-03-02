Greek Orthodox church in Lesvos vandalised by refugees

Images are emerging of a Greek Orthodox church in Lesvos which was vandalised by refugees.

On Monday, more than 500 refugees grouped together to head down to the port of Mytilini from Moria camp.

The group were confronted by members of MAT (Tactical Police) along the way, and resorted to stoning the Greek authorities in order to continue in their journey, only to be met with chemical and flash grenades.

Residents on Lesvos remain united and are trying to maintain a strong front against the situation unfolding on their island.